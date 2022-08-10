VRChat is a social platform that takes advantage of the latest in Virtual Reality technology to create an ever-expanding environment of user-generated content and social interaction. It’s easy to play, with variety. Maybe you want to show off your photorealistic avatar and stunning home or just explore someplace new. You’ll be able to meet others, build friendships, explore new worlds, and much more. Create your own avatar, customize your own room, and play games with other characters. Invite friends to your room or explore thousands of rooms created by others. Users can also play a variety of mini-games like paintball, king of the hill, disc golf, and many more.

License: Free

Author: VRChat

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VRChat Game for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VRChat Game Overview

VRChat is a social platform that lets you connect with others and create shared experiences, even if you don’t have an MMO background. Visit a stranger’s “house,” play games, or host your own VR experiences like chatting, live concerts, or even dating. The application requires a VR headset such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Gear VR, or simply Google Cardboard V2. To interact with other users using the mouse or keyboard, for example, you can install and run our application on your PC. Access the Marketplace and interact with other members of the community in a wide variety of mini-games. Make friends online and chat with them from inside VRChat.

Play games with friends. Create new worlds with them, communicate, and share your ideas, opinions, stories, and opportunities for development. Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends, play mini-games, or work on building virtual worlds, VRChat offers endless opportunities to explore and make new friends.

Overall, VRChat is a virtual reality social platform. From here, you can play or create games, explore a vast library of 3D characters and environments in VR chatrooms, and even host live in-game events! VRChat is made by the community, for the community.

Features of VRChat Game for PC

Full body avatars with lip sync

Express yourself with hand gestures

Our 3-D spatialized audio

Play Capture the Flag, Battle Discs, Bowling, and more

Chat, collaborate, draw, sculpt, or watch videos with family and friends

Create your own avatars and worlds with our Unity SDK

Explore hundreds of worlds created by other community members

Get involved with official and community events

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon™ R9 290 equivalent or greater

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

