Postman Portable for PC is a collaboration platform for API development for Microsoft Windows. It has a very intuitive user interface and its easy to use and not confusing at all. This makes it ideal for testing and debugging APIs and even simple web applications. Postman offers various payload types (raw text, JSON, form-data, etc.). It also syncs data with the email account which was the best feature of Postman. It also provides you the back of all the projects which you have worked. With Postman for Windows, you can easily run REST API calls, pass in variables in various formats, you can also export your API setup to easily install onto another computer.

License: Free

Author: Postman, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Postman Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Postman is used by various departments who develop and maintain web applications and API. It provides an easy to use REST client that is also deeply customizable, allowing API endpoints to be tested and debugged. User can creating requests from basic GETs, POSTS, or PUTs, Postman can handle it all with ease. It’s very straight forward and consistent to use. But, the interface can be a little overwhelming and clunky, especially for newer users. It is geared towards more complex situations, and the controls can be overkill for a simple request.

It is the best API management app in the market. It supports all REST APIs including the latest HATEos architecture. The software does not break very often and third party vendors who use our API are happier resulting in long staying customers. With the browser version, you could run it right on your Chrome browser as most of the apis run on the web. It’s able to save requests and parameters and also sharing with teammates.

Postman is perfect for testing various HTTP requests with its quick and deep ability for manipulating the headers and payload. If you have a tendency to have dozens of browser tabs open, you will be overwhelmed with tabs in Postman as well. There is nothing to point out the Postman disadvantage. It has improved day by day.

Features of Postman Portable for PC

Suggested Team Size

Collaboration

Single sign-on (SSO)

Roles and permissions

Private workspaces

Max # of APIs

Max # of calls to Postman API (monthly)

Public API documentation (monthly page views)

Mock server calls (monthly)

Recover deleted collections

Monitoring API calls (monthly)

Recover deleted collections

Training and onboarding

Support options

Payment options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

