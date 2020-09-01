PostGIS latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for al windows 32 adn 64 bit. PostGIS is a free and open source GIS software developed by Refractions Research for Microsoft Windows. It is quite user friendly, with variety of functions and intuitive interface. The application offers many different geoprocessing tools that will be useful in research. When properly implemented this software is a very powerful tool working in both the 2D and 3D environments. PostGis has allowed for data collection to improve tremendously. It is also easy for new users to learn how to use, it’s also more adaptable for tasks like making templates and similar maps but with different data.

License: Free

Author: Refractions Research

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PostGIS

File Size:

PostGIS adds extra types “geometry, geography, raster and others” to the PostgreSQL database. It also adds functions, operators, and index enhancements that apply to these spatial types. PostGIS making it a fast, feature plenty, and robust spatial database management system. It support all departments needs, especially Transportation, Planning, Utility, Fire, Police and all City needs. For using the application, be sure you go to any training provided. The software can be very in depth and overwhelming to a beginning user.

GIS software allows users to identify potential barriers to treatment access. The application of geospatial tools to solve healthcare problems is new and exciting. It allows agency to take a deeper analytical look into the data being collected in the field. The application will allows user to dive deeper into GIS data sets and make more complicated edits. It also allows user to move data from one database to another.

The easy interface of the program. It is remarkably easy to train non GIS professionals to use this product. It is a fantastic program and my county departments are using GIS more via this progam than with PostGIS for Windows. I would recommend using PostGIS because of it’s modern interface and new capabilities.

Features of PostGIS

Processing and analytic functions for both vector and raster data

Spatial reprojection SQL callable functions for both vector and raster data

Support for importing / exporting ESRI shapefile vector

Packaged command-line for importing raster data from many standard formats: GeoTiff, NetCDF, PNG, JPG

Rendering and importing vector data support functions for standard textual formats

Rendering raster data in various standard formats GeoTIFF, PNG, JPG, NetCDF, to name a few using SQL

Seamless raster/vector SQL callable functions for extrusion

3D object support, spatial index, and functions

Network Topology support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PostGIS is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.