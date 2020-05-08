Phoenix OS latest version download free offline installer setup ISO and exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Phoenix OS is android operating system like Remix OS, developed by Beijing Chaozhuo Technology. This application allow users to run android apk and games on PC desktop. This is an enhanced operating system based on Android x86 for PC. As android operating system, Phoenix Os is very flexible, easy to use OS. It works well (fast) and is quite resilient. Like mobile version of Android series it’s constantly updated, easy to use, fully customizable and even more light and fast with the development and release of new versions.

License: Free

Author: Chaozhuo Technology

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Phoenix OS

File Size:

The Phoenix OS still needs a lot of improvements, but it’s compatibility with most application and games is awesome. High on functionality, range of apps and personalization options. Hoping even better usability with the upcoming Android. Phoenix OS offer total freedom to the owner of a operating system to install what you want from Android Market as a separate executable. This application does not limit the freedom of the user or impose proprietary software to install files or document.

With Phoenix OS you can install it to any device. You can run several operation and open multiple windows without slowing down the system performance. Also you can do whatever you want, you can install apps from a safe store. You can extend expand your devices memory easily. You can install your apps to your SD card.

The best features such as: File management, Multi-windows settings

Process optimization, Prevents malware using special methods to self-start, Prevents apps from self-start, preserving energy, Shortcut support, App clones, Ethernet support, Stardust Browser and more. Overall, Phoenix OS is fast, recieve regular update and it’s good replacement of Remix OS.

Features of Phoenix OS

Notification center

File management

Multi-windows settings

Process optimization

Prevents malware using special methods to self-start

Prevents apps from self-start, preserving energy

Shortcut support

App clones

Ethernet support

Stardust Browser

One key switch (on tablets)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Phoenix OS is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.