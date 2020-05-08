Phoenix OS latest version download free offline installer setup ISO and exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Phoenix OS is android operating system like Remix OS, developed by Beijing Chaozhuo Technology. This application allow users to run android apk and games on PC desktop. This is an enhanced operating system based on Android x86 for PC. As android operating system, Phoenix Os is very flexible, easy to use OS. It works well (fast) and is quite resilient. Like mobile version of Android series it’s constantly updated, easy to use, fully customizable and even more light and fast with the development and release of new versions.
License: Free
Author: Chaozhuo Technology
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Phoenix OS
File Size:
The Phoenix OS still needs a lot of improvements, but it’s compatibility with most application and games is awesome. High on functionality, range of apps and personalization options. Hoping even better usability with the upcoming Android. Phoenix OS offer total freedom to the owner of a operating system to install what you want from Android Market as a separate executable. This application does not limit the freedom of the user or impose proprietary software to install files or document.
With Phoenix OS you can install it to any device. You can run several operation and open multiple windows without slowing down the system performance. Also you can do whatever you want, you can install apps from a safe store. You can extend expand your devices memory easily. You can install your apps to your SD card.
The best features such as: File management, Multi-windows settings
Process optimization, Prevents malware using special methods to self-start, Prevents apps from self-start, preserving energy, Shortcut support, App clones, Ethernet support, Stardust Browser and more. Overall, Phoenix OS is fast, recieve regular update and it’s good replacement of Remix OS.
Features of Phoenix OS
- Notification center
- File management
- Multi-windows settings
- Process optimization
- Prevents malware using special methods to self-start
- Prevents apps from self-start, preserving energy
- Shortcut support
- App clones
- Ethernet support
- Stardust Browser
- One key switch (on tablets)
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 2 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent
