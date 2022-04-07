We understand you want to stay up-to-date with the latest gaming mods, but it can be difficult to find them all. That’s why we’ve created Oblivion Mod Manager for PC Windows! It helps you find new mods and makes it easy to install them with a few clicks. With this modding utility, you can also manage your plugins and mods easily from one location. Oblivion Mod Manager for PC Windows is a free modding utility that lets you manage your plugins and mods easily. It can not only manage but also pack Oblivion mods so players can download these useful add-ons on the Internet.

License: Free

Author: NexusMods

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Oblivion Mod Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Oblivion Mod Manager Overview

Featuring hundreds of mods, you’ll never run out of tasty new treats to try. Oblivion Mod Manager makes it easy to install new mods, remove or upgrade old ones, and create mod selection profiles for different play styles. Best of all, the Oblivion Mod Manager is completely free. You can easily install, uninstall and manage mods for Oblivion with the help of this modding tool. It is designed for both newbie and veteran modders. With this tool, you can start easily managing Oblivion mods if you do not know how to do it using the in-game Construction Set.

When you install Oblivion Mod Manager (OBMM), it will automatically detect any mods and plugins installed in your game directory. OBMM comes with a lot of features including the ability to create your own mod packaging scripts, an easy-to-use plugin manager, the ability to repair your game .exe, and much more. If you want to manage your Oblivion mods and plugins, download this handy modding tool from this site.

Download Oblivion Mod Manager free for PC to easily manage your plugins and mods for the Oblivion game. The utility can not only manage mods but also pack and upload these useful add-ons to the Internet for players to download. Overall, The Oblivion Mod Manager is a really great modding tool. It is designed to make modding your copy of Oblivion as easy as possible.

Features of Oblivion Mod Manager for PC

The Oblivion Mod Manager is a video game utility

The mod “Oblivion Mod Manager” is a popular fan-made tool

The purpose of the creation of this mod is to manage your mods in the game Oblivion

The OBM are export and import out-of-game plugins

Search for plugins

OBSE plugin to handle your game save data

Easy loading of plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

