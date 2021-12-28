MinGW (Minimalist GNU for Windows) is a native port of the GCC to the Win32 environment, contributed by Strauss, Earnie, Gressett, Keithmarshall. The MinGW project has ported GCC to the Windows platform. The MinGW environment provides the familiar development environment found in GNU/Linux and other UNIX environments, including a software development toolchain we call Binutils, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), GNU Debugger (GDB), and other tool components. These components are based on the popular GNU tools and are fully compatible with the Linux environment.

License: Free

Author: Strauss, Earnie, Gressett, Keithmarshall

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MinGW for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MinGW Overview

MinGW has one central compiler (GCC, g++, and the other development tools) that works across both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. This package is built to work on the MS Windows platform, with a consistent set of development libraries that are also available for native Windows applications. MinGW combines applications from GNU with Windows-specific tools to bring you an easy-to-use development environment for your native Windows applications. With MinGW, you can develop native Windows applications in C, C++, and Fortran without having to use the Cygwin tools or any other third-party Windows port of Unix tools.

MinGW (Minimalist GNU for Windows) is a set of compilers for C, C++, and Fortran 77 implemented for the Win32 API. They run on nearly any 32-bit machine, inside or outside of Windows. The packages include GCC – the GNU C and C++ Compiler; GAS – the GNU assembler; BinUtils – a set of binary file format conversion and manipulation tools. This package contains the MinGW 32 bit runtime, import libraries, and header files allowing you to build native applications for Windows.

Overall, MinGW is GPL/LGPL open-source software that is available for Windows developers in an attractive user-oriented environment. The provided packages are tailored to build and maintain C / C++ applications on Windows. Default installations come with everything needed to compile the examples and installers.

Features of MinGW for PC

The MinGW Project’s goal is to produce a native Windows

The MinGW project makes building native Microsoft Windows applications

GNU Compiler Collection

MinGW is primarily designed to be used in conjunction with native Windows

MinGW’s software will execute on the 64bit Windows platforms, most will execute on 32bit ones

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. MinGW is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.