Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a fast and stable VPN “virtual private network software” for your PC in one bundle, try Kaspersky VPN. Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection is a virtual private network developed and published by Kaspersky Lab. The application will hide your IP address, protect your chats, video calls and bank details from hackers with military grade encryption. With Kaspersky VPN your browsing can not be tracked not even by your internet service provider, by country and more. All the data you send and receive online is encrypted in a private tunnel that connects your devices to Kaspersky VPN servers.

Kaspersky is an easy application to use and the company is very responsive. This VPN provides protection in the network, guaranteeing the security of the use of the Internet, always active, really effective for a personal and businnes use. It provide VPN servers in numerous different countries including: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Hongkong, Japan, France, China, Australia, and many more. It is pretty easy to use, and takes care of your basic security so that you can focus on your own work.

Kaspersky VPN brings a feature that completely erases the traces of your activity on a Windows PC. There is no record of your activities and brings a function to protect your activities. The application is very effective for the privacy of your data and the protection of your system secure. Kaspersky VPN avoid advertising companies tracking users while you are connected and protects when users enter banks.

This applicaton made to protect devices from frequent use and very effective in detecting and eliminating harmful effect has a series of additional functions that are very useful. This VPN is recommended for corporate use, protects the equipment in use and access to the Internet, avoiding pop-ups with malicious content.

Features of Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection

Faster connections, unlimited bandwidth

Protect your chats, video calls and bank details

Hide your IP address so your browsing can’t be tracked

Discover more sites and entertainment

Ensure your online actions aren’t recorded

Our data processing principles

Eugene Kaspersky on Transparency

Our commitment to being open

The science behind the security

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

