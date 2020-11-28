DriverPack Offline Installer for PC Windows will install drivers for free and solve driver problems on any device developed and published by Artur Kuzyakov. This application provide the largest driver database in the world, and can be used to configure any computer (Laptop, PC desktop, Notebook). This program officially cooperates with antivirus software manufacturers, and protects your computer. DriverPack support Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 perfectly. Driverpack Solution is a very handy piece of software, no extra addons needed, no virus infection, or extra installed programs.

License: Free

Author: Artur Kuzyakov

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DriverPack Solution Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size: 10 Gb

The number of computers eligible for installation may vary. The software has the drivers for your Windows 32 bit and 64 bit version and run automatically, no need to change anything. All Computers included: Asus, HP, Dell, Gateway, Toshiba, Gateway, Acer, Sony, Samsung, MSI, Lenovo, Asus, IBM, Compaq, eMachines. This app works on all the computers that have Windows Operating System. The program much better than other driver software where you have to be certain to uncheck software before installing drivers. You don’t need to be online for the disk to work, which could make it easier to get online if you have internet problems.

With this app, you can access this item in your software library in one click. After installing the drivers pack solution, it was able to go offline installer and update all the drivers and install new drivers that were needed. It works automatically and displays what it is doing. This makes it easier to determine what is going on with the computer, and, in the event of problems, to see what can be ruled out.

This driver set seems seems to work best on all Windows OS. If you need cheap solution if u are recovering and repairing a computer’s drivers, with windows OS, this will work. I would recommend, after you install this program. I would highly recommend this software for those who love doing updates on drivers for more optimal performance.

Features of DriverPack Solution Offline for PC

Automatic Hardware Drivers Installation

Complete Computer Hardware Information

Create System Restore Point

Offline Drivers Update

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 10 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

