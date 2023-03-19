Do you need a way to open and convert HEIC files on Windows? CopyTrans HEIC app is an easier way to handle HEICs. Get CopyTrans HEIC and start converting HEICs to JPGs with just a few clicks. Take your image viewing experience to the next level with CopyTrans HEIC for PC. This powerful app lets you preview and browse through your HEIC images without having to run any additional software. Without any conversion, you can send your photos to print or share them with friends – all in the highest quality! Plus, CopyTrans HEIC makes it easy to use other image viewers like FastStone Image Viewer or IrfanView to recognize HEIC files.

License: Free

Author: CopyTrans

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CopyTrans HEIC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

CopyTrans HEIC Overview

With CopyTrans HEIC for Windows, you can open HEIC photos using the Windows Photo Viewer on your PC and quickly save them to your computer as JPEGs. With the easy-to-use software, you can effortlessly browse your HEIC photos through Windows Explorer, making it easier than ever to manage and share your memories. Plus, CopyTrans HEIC may help some other image viewers recognize your files. With CopyTrans HEIC, you can optimize the way you view and manage your photos.

The plugin offers a simple way to open HEIC files and convert them to a more universal format. Acquire all the benefits of CopyTrans HEIC for PC Windows. This handy app allows you to convert your pictures from HEIC format to JPG, enabling you to open and view them using any device running on Windows 10. Learn more about other features of this software at https://www.copytrans.net/support/how-to-convert-heic-to-jpeg/.

Convert your HEIC photos to JPG with CopyTrans Photo. You can drag and drop HEIC photographs onto the dialog box and see these pictures converted right away or open Windows Photo Viewer to check how a HEIC picture will look after being converted to JPEG.

Features of CopyTrans HEIC for PC

View HEIC files on Windows

Сonvert HEIC to JPG offline

Print HEIC images

Insert HEICs into MS Office

Compatible with MS Office

Free for personal use

HEIC thumbnails

One-click conversion

Hassle-free installation

One-click conversion to JPEG

Microsoft Office HEIC support

Displaying HEIC thumbnails

Keeping your original EXIF data

Supports Citrix and Windows Terminal Server

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. CopyTrans HEIC is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.