ClamWin Antivirus Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. ClamWin is free and open source antivirus for Windows developed by ClamWin Pty Ltd. ClamWin Antivirus protable edition has the accuracy and sensitivity that is missing from many common Antivirus products. It has accurate and timely virus detection, at all times our computers are protected and gives users the advantage. It is one of the best protection solutions for our device to protect against online theft, virus attacks, malware, email phishing access. The background process of its application is very smooth that doesn’t affect system performance like RAM and Processor function.

License: Free

Author: ClamWin Pty Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ClamWin Antivirus Portable

File Size:

The application supports for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 2000 and Windows Server 2012, 2008 and 2003. Most of the best features like many other premium antivirus such as: Scanning scheduler, Automatic virus database updates, Standalone virus-scanner, Context menu integration and last is a portable version. ClamWin Antivirus free editon is being used in the organization, home user and education.

It works very smoothly in the background process. ClamWin Antivirus will helped in daily job work where you keep hundred of digital files in your system to access in the future when it needed. It always check all the files in the background process and perfectly create firewall between inbound and outbound. There is nothing I have found to dislike it. You can always using it in your office to protect all digital assets from any virus attack.

Overall, ClamWin Antivirus portable editon is a great endpoint protection solution for our organization that protects our daily work. It is easy to deploy and easy to maintain. In conclusion, if you ask me about a reliable and innovative antivirus, I would definitely tell you to try ClamWin Antivirus portable editon for free.

Features of ClamWin Antivirus Portable

High detection rates for viruses and spyware

Scanning Scheduler

Automatic downloads of regularly updated Virus Database.

Standalone virus scanner and right-click menu integration to Microsoft Windows Explorer

Addin to Microsoft Outlook to remove virus-infected attachments automatically

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

