BlueJ latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. BlueJ is a free IDE for Java programing language that allows you to develop Java programs quickly and easily. It runs with the help of JDK (Java Development Kit), the IDE developed by BlueJ Team for Microsoft Windows. This is not just a code editor, this can be a very very efficient tool in your understanding of Java programing language. BlueJ is designed to put the imaginary things on the IDE Dashboard like a flowchart. It is developed for learning and understanding purpose and can be used in any production ready environment.

BlueJ IDE has a simple interface with everything you need to write Java programs. The simplicity really contributes to the overall launch speed of this program. That is a good thing for someone who just wants to write simple Java code snippets without all of the baggage of any other IDE program. Other than that, the interface could look nicer and more slick with ideally more rounded features. The features could be lacking for any complex programs that may require a more complex IDE.

The objects can be dynamically created, and their methods can be invoked. You can also invoke Java code directly, without compilation, just by typing it in. You can also see the inherited classes, the interfaces, enums and the connection between various classes. You can use BlueJ to understand the core concepts of object oriented programming as well as Java programming language.

BlueJ also supports checking for syntax errors, as well as the inclusion of debugging tools to practice your debugging skills as a programmer. Recommend beginners who didn’t use Eclipse for development before to use BlueJ directly first. The application it recommended for beginners and learners.

Features of BlueJ

BlueJ has a deliberately smaller and simpler interface

Deliberately designed with good pedagogy

Allows you to interact with objects

Runs on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux

Has several features not seen before in other IDE

Unique scope highlighting

Objects can be inspected while the program is running

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

