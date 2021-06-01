Are you looking for free, secure, reliable, unlimited VPN Extensions for Google Chrome browser? you can try this product. It is a crucial thing to browse the internet safely nowadays. That will prevent anything terrible with the use of personal information when surfing the net. This kind of thing requires the service of a reliable VPN. The VPN service allows you to navigate in a more secure and reliable way and it is very easy to use.

Users of Chrome will need to know the best free Chrome VPN extensions in 2021 for that purpose. These are the best recommendations on that particular matter to consider accordingly.

Top Free VPN Extensions for Google Chrome

This choice of a VPN extension for Chrome has more than 650 million downloads so far. Fast connection speed is the main thing of a VPN that Hotspot Shield provides for its users.

The Catapult Hydra protocol of this extension delivers the lightning-fast connection under a safe and reliable environment. Anyone who looks for a VPN that will not reduce the internet speed will find it beneficial in many ways.

Hotspot Shield VPN Features

Free and Unlimited

Unblock geo-restricted contents

Secure all online activities

Unparalleled VPN Performance

Largest VPN Coverage

No Logs Kept

Trusted by millions

Malware and Phishing Protection

This one is the best choice to deal with geo-restrictions that can be annoying for many people. It incorporates a one-click functionality to make it easier for its users. There is no signup and credentials required to try using the trial version of it.

The features to expect from this VPN service are reliable and robust at the same time. It makes it easier to access blocked sites and contents from any part of the world.

Touch VPN Features

100% Free

Unlimited bandwidth

Unlimited traffic

Unlimited time and Stay connected

Keep your internet browsing activity private and anonymous

Protect yourself from cybercriminals

Secure your connection and access content from anywhere

It is one of the best choices because it is 100% free with unlimited bandwidth to use. There are over 900,000 users of this service today. Both experts in the IT field and casual users will enjoy the benefits of this VPN seamlessly.

It is better to incorporate it alongside WebRTC Leak Shield for more protection when browsing the web. That is reasonable because this VPN client is not the best in the protection field.

SetupVPN Features

Unlimited and 100% Free VPN server

No bandwidth or speed limitations

4096-bit military-grade encryption

Bypass any website that has been blocked by your government

Secure your browser activity with military-grade encryption

With over 100 servers spread

4. Hola Free VPN Proxy Unblocker

This VPN service provider offers its paid service as well for more features to enjoy. Nevertheless, the free service through its Chrome extension is more than enough for most users. Among the great things about this VPN is its ability to provide a media stream for its users.

Unfortunately, the free versions will not unblock all sites. That capability is only available in the paid version of the service. Well, there is nothing to complain about that for sure.

Hola Free VPN Features

Hola is a free and ad-free VPN proxy

Hola VPN is the world’s fastest unblocker

Unblock websites blocked or censored in your country

Unblock websites blocked in your country

Freedom to view applications and websites from around the world

Switch countries with ease

5. ZenMate Free VPN – WiFi VPN Security & Unblock

In the scope of the best free Chrome VPN extensions, this one offers a decent speed. Many extra options are available to customize it accordingly. The free trial week comes with the premium version of this VPN.

Unfortunately, it switches back to its free service afterward. An annoying thing about this VPN is the banner of ads that are everywhere. Those who do not like seeing ads banners will not find it to be a good choice.

ZenMate VPN Features

Public Wi-Fi Protection

Unblock Video Streaming

Override Censorship

Best Location Available

Special Download Servers

Kill Switch

Hide Your IP

High-Speed VPN Servers Worldwide

No Logs Policy

Full Protection Across all Devices

Although it is a free VPN, it offers an unlimited service to users. Both the security and privacy of the users will be kept tightly by it. It is capable of unblocking geo-restricted services and contents. It is possible to switch in between servers to experience the best services of it.

It comes with an automatic configuration that users will need no complicated setting to use right away. Casual users will benefit from that feature.

VeePN Free VPN Features

2500+ servers all over the world

Netflix, games, and other media easy access

Incognito Web surfing with Chrome

WiFi HotSpot Safety with free VPN

Five-start protection

Automatic service setup

No Logs with VPN service for free

Browsec free and secure VPN is the best shield to use at all times to make sure everyone is safe and happy. This is the number one priority for everyone in this world. Browsec VPN will provide you with that and more. You will be safe at all times with your Browsec VPN turned on.

If you have any questions regarding Browsec VPN, just send an email to them, they will respond back with all the information you need regarding the program.

Browsec VPN Features

Safety and privacy

Browsec has proxy servers all around the world

Browsec has got you covered

Browsec erases geographical restrictions

Browsec encrypts your traffic

A secure IP changer

Free virtual locations

Unlimited access to music, video, books, and games

The last option to consider on the best free VPN extensions for Google Chrome browser is the 1clickVPN. It comes to users as an easy-to-use VPN client. The name of this VPN service describes its one-click functionality. More importantly, it is unlimited and 100% free to use.

Therefore, there is no need to worry about making any payment at all when using it. It incorporates strong SSL encryption to strengthen the safety and anonymity of users when browsing websites.

1clickVPN Features