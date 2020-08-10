Beaker Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a multi-functional web browser that can surf safely, open streams easily and has the ability to write programs? this is a must try. Beaker Browser is a free and open source web browser development by Blue Link Labs for Windows. The browser designed for web hacker and personal users too. It has a simple design and layout that is easy to use, navigate, and customize for professional users. For beginner users, it works quickly usually and often does not crash or have any serious issues and for programmers it work fine with HTML and PHP programming language. It is relatively easy to use if you are only looking for basic requirements.

License: Free

Author: Blue Link Labs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Beaker Browser

File Size:

It has many features such as: Customize your profile site, Syncing with Folders, Using the Editor, Creating New Hyperdrives, Importing and Exporting Files, Webterm, Sharing Hyperdrives and more. The preferences are easy to manipulate as well, and as for the best drag a drop compatibility, look no further. There is nothing more obnoxious than navigating to a web page and an unwanted advertisement in your face. Beaker Browser seems to also be way faster while browsing online.

Beaker Browser is a good internet browser that gets the basics done like many other web browser out of there. With this application, you can save bookmarks, have a history of websites that you visited, and customize how your bookmarks bar and the overall screen looks. There is a nice sidebar that holds bookmarks along with reading lists which makes websites that users save available offline. One of the things I couldn’t find is the ability to search a word in a document or a webpage.

Beaker allows users to search the internet to find what I’m looking for. You can also to save it by bookmarking it or saving it as a PDF or putting it in to the reading list. If you are considering the use of Beaker Browser, consider what other applications you use and if they were integrate seamlessly together, if not you must try this one.

Features of Beaker Browser

A peer-to-peer browser for Web hackers

Customize your profile site

Syncing with Folders

Using the Editor

Creating New Hyperdrives

Importing and Exporting Files

Webterm

Sharing Hyperdrives

Comparing and Merging Hyperdrives

Forking Hyperdrives

Add your friends’ profile sites to your address book

Build applications using your personal network

Create a new Hyperdrive site with one click

Reduce costs and help keep sites online using peer-to-peer hosting

New Web APIs make building peer-to-peer apps easier than ever

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Beaker Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.