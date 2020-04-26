Avast Antivirus latest download free for all windows setup exe file offline installer 32 and 64 bit. Avast is a free antivirus programs by Avast Software. AVAST is very easy to use and offers excellent protection. This app can protection your PC or Laptop with complete protection includes a secure browser, a password manager, and a network scanner. Avast working with detect and block viruses, malware, spyware, ransomware and phishing. With browser plug in installed, it shows ratings for each website I visit and sniffs out potential threats. The interface is also really nice, could find everything you needed with a few clicks.

Avast has done very well in independent testing and has performed well at both virus detection and performance. This software works well with all type windows includes: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 perfectly. This programs online and easily downloaded the free version. It’s absolutely free antivirus and definitely a better choice than other Antivirus programs and just about anything else out there. This is a free antivirus solution, use at your own discretion.

It is vitally important that you take whatever steps possible to keep your PC and Laptop safe. If you go browsing through the software, it’ll give you lots of other options to upgrade to. You can upgrade to internet security version, premier version and ultimate version for full protection. You just don’t need any more than the free version of the product offers. You’re getting this for antivirus purposes, right.

This product cleared out every virus and Trojan and is maintaining the health of my computer. You can fine tune Avast Antivirus by customizing your install. This way, you can eliminate options you don’t want by either not installing them. This is an excellent product. I highly recommend Avast for everyone.

Features of Avast Antivirus

Block viruses and other malware

Scan for Wi-Fi security weaknesses

Secure your passwords

Block hackers with advanced firewall

Safely run suspicious apps

Avoid fake sites for safer shopping

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3.0 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Inte GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

