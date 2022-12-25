The Alienware Screensaver is a Windows-compatible screensaver with 12 high-quality wallpapers. This screensaver has been specially designed for people who admire alien technology and fantasy as well. Make them roll out on your desktop when it’s idle. You can configure settings from personalize section and everything works fine. This screensaver can be downloaded for free from this website and is totally safe. Alienware Screensaver is a perfect screensaver for the most imaginative and advanced PC users. Designed with high-quality, ultra-fantasy alien wallpapers that will make your display a one-of-a-kind spectacle. Download this screensaver today and make your friends jealous.

License: Free

Author: ExpoThemes

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Alienware Screensaver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Alienware Screensaver Overview

You can configure settings to set a time interval of your choice. Also, you can turn wallpaper music on or off. Toggle full-screen mode and configure the desktop appearance in case you want to override the default program settings. You can use this program as free, fully functional software and also with no limitations in the trial version. After successful installation, you can configure settings from personalize section and everything works fine.

If you are an Alienware fan or have it on your desktop, you should definitely download and install this screensaver for PC Windows. It will show a slideshow of high-quality wallpapers from popular Alienware laptops, desktops, and tablets.

Features of Alienware Screensaver for PC

Free and easy to use

Lightweight app

This screensaver will help you to change the look of your computer

Customize your computer screen

Besides lots of 3D Bluray

This screensaver will be your next favorite

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Alienware Screensaver is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.