Ignite your creativity with Mixcraft for PC. This audio editing software includes everything you need to compose, record, edit, and share your music. You can create songs on either a Mac or a PC computer. Mixcraft is a powerful digital audio workstation software used by aspiring and professional artists around the world. It features a multitrack interface with unlimited tracks, built-in effects, powerful mixing capabilities, and advanced MIDI sequencing. This music recording software comes with a wide variety of built-in virtual instruments, MIDI effects, and loops; allowing anyone from songwriter to professional producer to create music in diverse musical styles.

License: Trial

Author: Acoustica Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Acoustica Mixcraft for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Acoustica Mixcraft Overview

Acoustica Mixcraft is full of powerful recording, editing, and mixing tools that make it easy to create a professional-sounding recording. It has all the tools you’ll need to record stunning audio tracks and handle a multitude of live mixes. It allows you to record multiple channels simultaneously, in any format that your sound card supports, up to 24-bit/192kHz quality audio. Mixcraft is so much more than a simple music mixer! With its user-friendly interface, advanced recording tools, and powerful editing capabilities, Mixcraft is the perfect product for musicians and composers at any skill level.

This is a complete music production studio, that allows you to compose, arrange, record, and mix music of any genre. This songwriting software offers you a complete recording studio solution at home or on the go. Use it to record your own music or make your own hip-hop beats. The basic version of Mixcraft has two stereo tracks, audio recording space, and dozens of virtual instruments including synths, drum kits, guitar amp and effect plugins, and more. The program comes with a 30-day trial period.

As a MIDI sequencer and digital audio workstation, you can import and play back digital audio tracks such as those created with your computer’s built-in microphone or line input. Mixcraft will only use the channels that are actually in use. You can record your singing or guitar onto any track, whether it’s an imported MP3 file or live on-the-guitar/vocals performance.

Features of Acoustica Mixcraft for PC

Mixcraft is more than just a recording studio

View and edit multiple parameters

Mixcraft’s Performance Panel

Mixcraft’s suite of effects and instruments

Compose and edit performances with Mixcraft’s powerful piano roll editor

Record an unlimited number audio and virtual instrument

Tune your audio like never before with Melodyne Essentials

Mixcraft is packed with routing and control features

No recording studio would be complete without a fantastic-sounding grand piano

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

