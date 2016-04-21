ManyCam offline installer is webcam software for Windows developed by ManyCam Team. The application allows you to record your screen, video calls, conferences, and live streams. It offers stable and secure video connections where you can also share files, chat and connect with multiple users at the same time. ManyCam provides a large array of effects and you can use it to have any type of background. With a great user interface however the stream needs more user parameter control. And, if you are new to multi camera live streaming, you will find that ManyCam offers the most value for the cost.

License: Trial

Author: ManyCam

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ManyCam Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ManyCam has many features including: Video Recording, Game Streaming, YouTube Integration, Desktop Screencasting, Web Source, Direct Camera Settings Control, 4k Video Support, Automated Bitrate Setting, Multiple Video Sources, Multiple Channel Broadcasting, Picture In Picture, Green Screen, Lower Third, Mobile App, 3D Masks and Effects, Draw and Text, Video Playlist, RTMP Stream, IP Camera, Motion Detection, Hotkeys and many more. Thanks to Manycam users can simultaneously use my Webcam in the applications you want.

With simple and ease step, you can record your video and save it in your gallery, you can record training videos, education videos, video tutorials, funny videos, and live streams in general. You can also write or draw on your main screen to drive the audience. The application allows you to choose the duration of each part, select transitions, and much more.

ManyCam offers a wide range of features and you will definitely find what you’re looking for. It facilitates many processes and jobs such as recording high definition video, streaming and making recordings of your screen. Although it has a free version, you will want to use the Pro version. I recommend it if you want to give a touch of originality to your transmissions and videoconferences.

Features of ManyCam Offline for PC

Automated Bitrate Setting

Game Streaming

Multiple Video Sources

YouTube Integration

Multiple Channel Broadcasting

Picture In Picture

Green Screen

Desktop Screencasting

Web Source

Direct Camera Settings Control

4k Video Support

Lower Third

Mobile App

3D Masks and Effects

Draw and Text

Playlist

RTMP Stream

IP Camera

Motion Detection

Hotkeys

The Toolbar

Widgets

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

