Hamachi is the easiest way to connect to your computers, wherever they are in the world. It’s like having your computer linked up directly to your home network. Even if you’re on the opposite side of the world, accessing a file or turning on a printer at home will be as simple as typing in your computer’s local IP address on an Internet-enabled device. This is a new generation of virtual private networks, designed to give you the best online gaming experience. Hamachi creates an encrypted network between computers and users anywhere, not just in certain places in the world.

License: Free

Author: LogMeIn

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LogMeIn Hamachi for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

LogMeIn Hamachi Overview

Hamachi makes it easy to create and manage VPN. Establish secure connections between computers, remotely access shared folders, publish files and directories, find out who is running what application with a wise and informative traffic monitor, and lots more. Simply install the software on each computer, and then use Hamachi to create a quick local network. All of this is done in a matter of seconds. With Hamachi, you can set up a secure connection over the internet through which you can access your data – even on another computer.

Just install and run the program, decide on the language and click Next. Now select a name and password for your network. When you return to the application, you will see that your PC has been added to the network with any number of computers in it. You can invite computers into your network from here as well, including a local area IP address if you want to connect directly to a computer outside of your connection, such as those at another office or those hosted by the school or library.

This is the best way to play your games on your home network is without lag issues and inconveniences caused by other connection types. Overall, Hamachi is a free VPN (Virtual Private Network) application for Windows and Mac OS, and Linux that allows you to connect to private, virtual networks.

Features of LogMeIn Hamachi for PC

Easily create, manage and maintain virtual private networks from anywhere

On-demand networking

Unattended access

Centralized software deployment

Gateway virtual networking

Hub-and-spoke virtual networking

Mesh networking

Encrypted communications

Centralized access controls

Network/client configuration management

Manage and restore networks

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

