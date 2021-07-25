Acrobat Reader or Adobe Acrobat 6.0 is a free PDF viewer application that offers an alternative for viewing documents. Adobe Acrobat Reader lets you view, create, manipulate, print, and manage your pdf files easily and quickly. It can also be used to create PDF files from documents and web pages. Adobe Reader is one of the most popular tools for reading and manipulating PDF files. It allows you to view and print PDFs, as well as edit them by adding annotations or converting them into editable Word documents. You can also share your PDFs with others by publishing them on the web or sending them via email.

Adobe Acrobat Reader 6.0 Overview

With Acrobat Reader 6.0, you can view and interact with virtually any PDF document on your Windows or Mac computer, as well as on other mobile devices. Plus, the more value-added features included with the advanced and document subscription packages let you create, convert, edit, organize, secure, annotate and e-sign your PDF files anytime, anywhere.

Create, convert, and edit PDFs with Adobe Acrobat Reader DC. Read, search, print, and collaborate on your PDF documents. The application also provides several tools for editing documents in Adobe Acrobat Pro or Adobe Acrobat Standard editions. The latest version of this program has a full-screen mode for viewing PDF files on your computer.

Features of Adobe Acrobat Reader 6.0 for PC

Acrobat Catalog, which creates searchable indexes for PDF files

Adobe also released the first Acrobat Plug-ins SDK; allowing third-party developers to create plug-in

programs for the Acrobat Exchange application

Support for PDF version 1.3

Support for PDF version 1.4

Support for PDF version 1.5

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

