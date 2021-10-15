Touch VPN is the best solution for you, it is a free VPN that lets you access blocked or geo-restricted sites. Touch VPN for Windows enables you to access any website from any country. Unblock Facebook, Youtube, Skype, and other websites when you are at school or work. TouchVPN is a free VPN proxy service that allows you to access blocked content from all over the world. The simultaneous connections allow you to do more and allow you to access all your favorite online content as much as you want. This VPN provides unlimited access to the web by allowing you to unblock sites and bypass firewalls, with a Chrome, Firefox, Edge extension (FREE).

License: Free

Author: TouchVPN Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Touch VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Touch VPN is the best free VPN service to unblock and access all your favorite apps and websites. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Youtube, Twitter, also any games, chat, and VoIP services if blocked in your country. With Touch VPN you can get secure access to your favorite sites wherever you are: at work, school, or while traveling. A virtual private network (VPN) can also help protect your privacy by encrypting all of the data sent from your computer to websites. There are 3 steps to get the Touch VPN extension for Google Windows: Step 1: Download application, 2: Click on the “Add to Chrome” button and then confirm by the press button.

Touch VPN is the best solution for you. Surf securely and anonymously with Touch VPN – the free unlimited VPN for Windows. Touch VPN contains only one button. The button connects you to one of many anonymous servers at speeds faster than a web proxy. When you are not running our app we help you save your device’s battery. Whether you want to unlock Facebook or keep up with your favorite sites, touch VPN lets you do it by simply ‘touching’ the connect button.

Overall, Touch VPN is the best free VPN Proxy for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, Edge that allows you to access all blocked websites and makes you secure wherever you are. Unblock your favorite websites and apps with the best-unlimited VPN proxy for android.

Features of Touch VPN for PC

100% free

Access any website in any country

Truly unlimited

Unblock the world

Our strong SSL encryption will make you fully anonymous and secured

Touch VPN is a one-click VPN Proxy Service

Surf the Web Anonymously

Protect Your Data from Hackers

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

