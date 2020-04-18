Screenpresso Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for screen capture software or screen recorder application that has premium capabilities, Screenpresso is the right choice for now. Screenpresso Portable is a screen capture tool for Windows developed and published by Learnpulse SAS. The software has performed very well since it is very light. Screenpresso is very easy to use and in a matter of minutes I was able to completely master this software. The interface feels a little cheap and stands out as a non-Windows application. It is ideal for recording presentations or creating online classes.

License: Free

Author: Learnpulse SAS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Screenpresso Portable

File Size:

It’s easy to take a screenshot or record a video you don’t have to navigate to the program, just a few clicks and your content is captured. Helps to take screenshot more fastly and can choose the region and save it according to your default settings. It has a real freeware vibe to the design. Screenpresso is natively available you can choose from including: English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Turkish, Goergian, Portuguese, Brazillian, Arabic, Italian, Ukrainian, Polish, Danish, Hungarian, Dutch, Swedish and more.

With this application you can capture screenshots including scrolling parts, you can also capture your screen in HD videos. Screenpresso also has drag and drop feature files to and from workspaces to editing tools, email clients, and other programs, too. You have the possibility to capture what happens from an android phone. No need to install the application, you can choose to install or run it directly after download.

Screenpresso is best to capture a screenshot, it provides many premium options. You can also set the Output where our file will be stored and can also set the format. If you capture, paste and delete the free may be good enough. The best thing about Screenpresso compared to the other software is its ability to take screenshots and you can also record everything in video.

Features of Screenpresso Portable

Capture screenshots including scrolling parts

Capture your screen in HD videos

Smooth workflow

Powerful built-in image editor

Workspaces and libraries

Sharing of captures

Android screen capture

Document generator

Run without install

Multilingual with support for 19 languages

Custom Deployment

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Screenpresso Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.