Microsoft Outlook also known MS Outlook for PC is the best email client developed and published by Microsoft Inc. It came bundled up with Microsoft office subscription mostly people use it for personal or professional use. MS Outlook is an essential email client that gets the job done. It is efficient and provides great flexibility for managing emails. The application provides with rules and folder wise segregation for emails from separate assignments like Mozilla Thunderbird. But, the application itself is not very regularly updated as compared to its adversaries. Microsoft Outlook has been around so long, it can schedule a meeting, check meeting room availability, also can create folders and files.

MS Outlook does not require great knowledge to be able to handle this application and this is because its interface is very friendly. As well as the configuration and synchronization of one more accounts mail is quite simple. Microsoft Outlook in my opinion is a fairly robust application since it has almost no errors. If you want your inbox to be updated fast always try to use the web version. Moreover, comparing to the desktop version the web version of the application has better interface and better appearance.

Having application on all the platforms makes this tool accessible from everywhere. Users get to learn this software quickly and there is no need for any training also. You can easily used Outlook on a daily basis to manage your emails. Its feature to organize emails to different folders helps to segregate and manage emails in a more efficient way. It is very useful to communicate with your colleagues, because you can find people with their name and surname.

Microsoft Outlook helps simplify the total email experience, its interface is similar to Microsoft Word and its really easy to get used. This is a perfect software for organisations, as it will help their employees go sort and get work done over emails quickly. I would recommend Outlook to anyone who wants to manage emails in an ordered and effective manner.

Features of Microsoft Outlook for PC

AutoComplete for email addresses

Colored categories for calendar items

Group schedules

Hyperlink support in email subject lines

Native support for Outlook.com (formerly Hotmail)

Improved search functionality including the ability to stop a search and resume it later

Lunar calendar support

MSN Messenger integration

Performance improvements[12]

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

