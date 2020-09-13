IDM Download Manager for Android

IDM Download Manager Apk download free for all android. IDM Download Manager is a free download manager for Android device with the high speed and fastest download. With IDM Download manager you can download up to two files simultaneously. This app with lot of amazing features and functionality like real IDM for PC. Now you can downloading anything on your android phone is so easy and simple for you. Use IDM for Android to efficiently download and manage any type or size file in your phone or tablet Android.
License: Free
Author: Mobile Download Manager
OS: Android Jelly Bean, Android KitKat, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow, Android Nougat and Android Oreo
Language: English
Version:
File Name: IDM Download Manager
File Size: 3 Mb
IDM Download Manager is a tool to increase download speeds by up to 100%, also pause and resume downloads. Simple graphical user interface makes this app user friendly and easy to use. This app is absolutely free for Android downloader overcomes most of the limitations of the default downloads, such as authentication, integrity checking and support for all file types.
No needs instructions in plan language for beginners to utilize, its simple download manager for you. It’s upports Java scripts, support HTML 5 web pages and videos and integrated with Google Search engine. This application also includes ability to spoof browser’s User Agent string to display web pages Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer, UC Browser, Opera mini or another downloader.
IDM is the best download manager, you can pause or resume, multi threads, option to automatically exit after download finished, and intercepts links from browser. Overall, this application must be downloaded by all android users who want full download speed.
Features of IDM Download Manager
- Fast app, files and website downloading speed
- Android Downloader is designed for UI
- Supports resuming of interrupted downloads reliably
- Live downloading progress bar for speed indicator
- Active downloads badge number
- You can specify downloads with correct filename
- Able to download file of unknown size and unknown format
- Delete file option added
- More information like finished downloads, file deleted toasts added
System Requirements
- Processor: Snapdragon 210 or equivalent
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Memory: 512 Mb Memory Internal Space
