IDM Download Manager for Android

IDM Download Manager Apk download free for all android. IDM Download Manager is a free download manager for Android device with the high speed and fastest download. With IDM Download manager you can download up to two files simultaneously. This app with lot of amazing features and functionality like real IDM for PC. Now you can downloading anything on your android phone is so easy and simple for you. Use IDM for Android to efficiently download and manage any type or size file in your phone or tablet Android.

License: Free

Author: Mobile Download Manager

OS: Android Jelly Bean, Android KitKat, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow, Android Nougat and Android Oreo

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IDM Download Manager

File Size: 3 Mb

IDM Download Manager is a tool to increase download speeds by up to 100%, also pause and resume downloads. Simple graphical user interface makes this app user friendly and easy to use. This app is absolutely free for Android downloader overcomes most of the limitations of the default downloads, such as authentication, integrity checking and support for all file types.

No needs instructions in plan language for beginners to utilize, its simple download manager for you. It’s upports Java scripts, support HTML 5 web pages and videos and integrated with Google Search engine. This application also includes ability to spoof browser’s User Agent string to display web pages Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer, UC Browser, Opera mini or another downloader.

IDM is the best download manager, you can pause or resume, multi threads, option to automatically exit after download finished, and intercepts links from browser. Overall, this application must be downloaded by all android users who want full download speed.

Features of IDM Download Manager

Fast app, files and website downloading speed

Android Downloader is designed for UI

Supports resuming of interrupted downloads reliably

Live downloading progress bar for speed indicator

Active downloads badge number

You can specify downloads with correct filename

Able to download file of unknown size and unknown format

Delete file option added

More information like finished downloads, file deleted toasts added

System Requirements

Processor: Snapdragon 210 or equivalent

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Memory: 512 Mb Memory Internal Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. IDM Download Manager is licensed as freeware or free, for Android operating system without restriction.