Zoom meeting without download latest version download free for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explore, Safari, Edge and more. Do you need a video meeting application that can be used with a team and has many features in it? You should try Zoom Meeting. Zoom Meeting Browser is a free video conferencing application for any browser by Zoom Media Communications. This is the best solution and is reliable platform for video conferencing and online communication. It has excellent features and functions that make it an excellent option for personal use, education, enterpreneur and also company that requires online meetings. Recently added security features provide the users the reassurances need in order to protect your privacy.

License: Free

Author: Zoom Media Communications

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Zoom Meeting Browser

File Size:

Zoom Meeting is one of the best platforms in online communication. The application has many features such as: Share video, Share screen, Join computer audio, Join audio by phone, Meeting host control, View shared video, View shared screen, Request remote control, In-meeting chat, Closed captioning, Webinar Q&A, Co-host and more. The main best benefit are: High definition audio and video conference, Dual screen support, Include custom brands in each videoconference, Chat rooms for group or individual conversations.

Zoom is very useful for any personal use, education, office, company or entrepreneur. With this application you can schedule business meetings, receive distance training, make business presentations, share files. You can used Zoom to solve the problem of distance learning since you unable to be in your University classroom. It is a good platform do discuss and share experience, conduct lessons, give a presentation, join a conference, webinar, seminar etc.

It is the perfect tool to make any videoconference or online meeting. If you are looking for a live option for large classes or groups, it’s simple and easy for everyone to use. Overall, it is a great out of the box solution, it still requires work if you want to integrate it to your platform.

Features of Zoom Meeting Browser

Share video

Share screen

Join computer audio

Join audio by phone

Meeting host control

View shared video

View shared screen

Request remote control

In-meeting chat

Closed captioning

Webinar Q&A

Co-host

Breakout Rooms

Simultaneous screen share viewing and sharing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Zoom Meeting Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.