Surfshark VPN latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Looking for a VPN that is fast and has many benefits for your Windows PC, try this one. Surfshark VPN is a fast VPN service developed by Surfshark Ltd for multi devices. Surfshark VPN is a software, that helps users to keep your connection private and access the internet almost anonymously. The application has servers in many places around the world, so the connection is fast and stable everywhere you are. The interface is quite intransparent and establishing a connection and setting up protocols or features with no problems. It also included a P2P option, which is perfect for any software, that transfers large files.

License: Trial

Author: Surfshark Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Surfshark VPN

File Size:

Surfshark VPN offers 1040+ servers, 61 countries, 6 continents including: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Singapore, Chinese, Australia and many more. The application has the best features such as: Strict no-logs policy, Camouflage Mode, NoBorders Mode, Encryptions, Hide your IP, Kill Switch, Private DNS leak, Multihop, Secure Protocols and many more. Multi device use is one of the most significant advantages of Surfshark VPN, as it supports many different operating systems and enables users to use it on up to 2 devices simultaneously.

As the best VPN service, the application guarantees industry standard encryption with suitable protocols, that are customisable. The software is reliable and connects high security standards with high speed connections, so it recommend it for uploading and downloading large and sensitive files securely. Surfshark VPN provides you with an additional layer of privacy, when you upload and download sensitive files, due to excellent P2P connections with unlimited bandwidth.

If you have many devices and protecting your privacy on each of them is your prior, Surfshark VPN will meet your requirements. Overall Surfshark VPN is a reliable VPN software, that enables users to establish high speed connections so that uploading and downloading large files securely is anonymous.

Features of Surfshark VPN

Unlimited devices

Strict no-logs policy

Camouflage Mode

NoBorders mode

Encryptions

Hide your IP

Secure Protocols

Private DNS & leak protection

Clean cyber ocean with no ads, trackers, malware and phishing

Allow specific application and websites to bypass the VPN

Works great with mobile banking apps

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

